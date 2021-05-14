Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARMP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 3,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,063. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 4,285,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $13,929,288.75. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Earnings History for Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

