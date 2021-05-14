Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.00.

NYSE AJG opened at $145.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.12 and a 200-day moving average of $122.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $84.05 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 957 shares of company stock worth $117,785. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,198,000 after buying an additional 260,943 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

