Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) & Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Head to Head Contrast

Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artius Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artius Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 5.13 $98.08 million $1.64 9.59

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Artius Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Artius Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artius Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00

Artius Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.12%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential downside of 19.42%. Given Artius Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Artius Acquisition is more favorable than Bain Capital Specialty Finance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.6% of Artius Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Artius Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artius Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance -4.91% 8.56% 3.25%

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Artius Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

