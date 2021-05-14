Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:AACQ opened at $9.86 on Monday. Artius Acquisition has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $14.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

In other Artius Acquisition news, Chairman Charles Drucker purchased 50,000 shares of Artius Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AACQ. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,188,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,230,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,569 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,522,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,630,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 794,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.