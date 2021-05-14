Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will announce $70.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $311.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $312.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $396.81 million, with estimates ranging from $380.19 million to $407.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Asana stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,272. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,060,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in Asana by 26.8% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

