ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN posted sales of $936.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASGN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

ASGN traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average is $90.50. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $110.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,621.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at $543,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

