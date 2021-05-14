ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 28.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ASML by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,242,670,000 after buying an additional 58,379 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,145,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in ASML by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $623.09 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $283.31 and a 1 year high of $675.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $638.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $261.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

