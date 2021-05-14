Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $578.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 3.28. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

