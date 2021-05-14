Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 283,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 69.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. David Loasby boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. David Loasby now owns 40,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 54,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $161.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $163.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

