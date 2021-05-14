Asset Dedication LLC Sells 128 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $214.80 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $227.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.71.

