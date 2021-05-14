Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 120.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

