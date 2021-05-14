AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZN. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,852 ($102.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,432.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,554.59. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market cap of £103.08 billion and a PE ratio of 35.99.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

