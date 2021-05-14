Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.32 Million

Analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will post $6.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $18.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $30.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.36 million, with estimates ranging from $26.10 million to $37.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $38,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $186,037 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

ATRA traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

