Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ATHA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,564. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit