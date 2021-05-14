Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 2,623 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,227,000 after buying an additional 1,961,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,527,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after buying an additional 542,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.23. 66,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,271. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $78.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $67.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.