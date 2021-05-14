Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $7.55 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after acquiring an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $438.94. 26,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,806. The stock has a market cap of $179.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.75 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $466.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

