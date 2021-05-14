Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 143 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.97. The company had a trading volume of 63,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,114. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.