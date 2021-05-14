Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 663 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $219.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

