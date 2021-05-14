AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,962 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.3% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $941,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,760,000 after acquiring an additional 46,968 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 257,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.30. 251,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,148,355. The company has a market cap of $230.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

