AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $171.70 million, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 71,004 shares of company stock worth $1,897,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lowered their price target on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

