Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Sell

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

NYSE ACB opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $19.68.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.66). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

