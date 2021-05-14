Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

Shares of ACB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. 14,648,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,006,881. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.44.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.