Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC) Insider Buys A$308,000.00 in Stock

Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC) insider Richard Lockwood acquired 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$308,000.00 ($220,000.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About Ausgold
