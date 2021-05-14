Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXLA. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 22.66, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

