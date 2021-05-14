Axis DeFi Achieves Market Cap of $3.49 Million (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $145,991.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 58.5% against the US dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00003324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00089929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $560.55 or 0.01112261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00070097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00114059 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00064159 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

