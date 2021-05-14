AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AXTI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. 1,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,417. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.57 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, analysts expect that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $136,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,550 shares of company stock worth $1,824,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AXT by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 88,850 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AXT by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 1,609.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

