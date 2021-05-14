Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Raised to “Buy” at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azul has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.88.

NYSE:AZUL traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,491. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $330.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Azul will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 783,792 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 590,300 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 768,797 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,180,000 after acquiring an additional 288,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 143,476 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

