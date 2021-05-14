Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.85.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after buying an additional 783,792 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Azul by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 768,797 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Azul by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 590,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 417,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $22.04 on Friday. Azul has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $330.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

