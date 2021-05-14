B. Riley Begins Coverage on New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.
NYMT opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 640,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 49,065 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $6,250,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.