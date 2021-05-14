B. Riley Begins Coverage on New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

NYMT opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 640,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 49,065 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $6,250,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

