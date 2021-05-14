B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Legacy Housing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

