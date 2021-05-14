Babak Azad Sells 12,500 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $412,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Babak Azad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $496,250.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Babak Azad sold 21,250 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $842,987.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $28.27 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.