Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BCKIF remained flat at $$4.19 during midday trading on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

