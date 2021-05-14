Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ball by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Ball by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

