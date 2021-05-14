BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) CEO David E. Rainbolt Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $2,187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BancFirst by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

