Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.06

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 17022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,354,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,649,000 after buying an additional 2,124,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,561,000 after buying an additional 513,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,573,000 after buying an additional 1,059,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 168,135 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 2,513,787 shares during the period. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

