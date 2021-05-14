Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a — dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00333.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.