Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.26.

NYSE BAC opened at $41.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

