Bank of America Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Unitil (NYSE:UTL)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of UTL opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.78 million, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Unitil by 68.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil by 54.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

