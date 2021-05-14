Banyan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 4.4% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Danaher by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.51. 18,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,653. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

