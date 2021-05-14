Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 217 ($2.84) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 197.75 ($2.58).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 178.20 ($2.33) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.31. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market cap of £30.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.07%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

