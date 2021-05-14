Barclays Boosts (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 220

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 168.50 ($2.20).

