Barclays Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $290.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.95.

Wix.com stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.99. 20,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,503. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $172.19 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -86.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.00 and its 200-day moving average is $278.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

