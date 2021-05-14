Bean Cash Trading Up 134.8% Over Last 7 Days (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 134.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $1,527.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000063 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,163,649,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

