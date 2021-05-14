BeatzCoin (BTZC) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,809.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $5,809.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00049843 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,235,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

