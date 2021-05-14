Beaumont Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 53,674 Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,408,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 165,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 140,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 28,935 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $52.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $52.90.

