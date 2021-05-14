Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Reaches $0.0015

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $396,964.45 and $321,438.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 264,656,245 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

