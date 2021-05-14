BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BELLUS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

NASDAQ:BLU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 335,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.42. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $12.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 190,199.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

