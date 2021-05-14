Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

BLWYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Bellway from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of Bellway stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. Bellway has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $49.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Analyst Recommendations for Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit