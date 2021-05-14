Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

BLWYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Bellway from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of Bellway stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. Bellway has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $49.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

