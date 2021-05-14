Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

BSY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

BSY stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $49.96. 1,623,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,585. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $4,504,115.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,278 shares in the company, valued at $26,075,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,832 shares of company stock valued at $47,893,133 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $5,993,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $15,658,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

