Bentley Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 701 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 931% compared to the typical volume of 68 call options.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $48.11 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $54.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

BSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $907,630.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $4,485,147.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,506,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 981,832 shares of company stock valued at $47,893,133.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,937,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 698.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 183,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

